Italy’s line-up to face Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifying match

The national team matches continue to seek a place in the next Euro Cup which will be held in 2024 in Germany. Italy already played a game against England for this reason and lost by two goals to one. Kane and Declan Rice were the authors of the goals for the English while Retegui was the one who scored for Italy.
Now the Italian team will have to face Malta in a new match in this classification. Here we leave you the possible lineup that the Italian coach can use for this match.
POR Donnarumma: He is the starting goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain and the starter when his team plays. The goalkeeper of the Parisian club will be under sticks again against Malta.
LD – Di Lorenzo: A spectacular season is taking shape in a Naples that is amazing everyone. Surely he will be a Serie A champion and will be present in the Champions League semifinals.
DFC- Bonucci: One of the oldest players in this team and a benchmark in English football. A leader on defense.
DFC- Acerbi: Next to Bonucci in the center of the defense will be Acerbi. Another veteran player, the one from Inter Milan will be present against Malta
LI- Spinazzola: Closing the defensive line of the Italian team, we meet the Roma player. This season he has scored a goal and distributed 4 assists.
MC- Jornginho: The former Chelsea player and current Arsenal footballer is already a typical player in the Italians’ squads. He will be present before Malta.
MC- Tonalli: Although he did not start as a starter against England, he had a few minutes of play. Now, against Malta, he can start from the start.
MC- Verratti: The PSG player is the leader of the midfield, he controls the timing of the match perfectly. Team in which Verratti is, a team that plays at the speed dictated by the Italian.
ED- Gnonto: You have already had great performances for Italy and for your club, Leeds United. He had minutes against England and could start this game.
DC – Retegui: The Italian striker who plays for Tigre in the Argentine Professional League was the one who scored the only goal against England. Maybe now he will start again against Malta
EI:- Politano: To close the line-up for Italy against Malta we will meet Politano. The Napoli player will start as a starter.
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: DiLorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola
Midfielders: Jorginho, Tonalli, Verratti
strikers: Gnonto, Retegui, Politano
