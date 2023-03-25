England looking forward to Nagelsmann | “Everyone loves Messi”

Mbappé Strahlt

In France, before the European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands, all eyes were on Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann. The Paris St. Germain striker had been named as the new captain this week with Griezmann just becoming his deputy. The 32-year-old from Atlético Madrid is said to have been angry about it. But there was no sign of a bad mood in the Équipe Tricolore on the field. Oranje was shot out of the stadium 4-0. Griezmann scored once, Mbappé twice. “A Happy Captain”, headlines today’s ‘L’Équipe’ with the appropriate picture on the cover: Mbappé and Griezmann cheering together. In the Netherlands one has against it “Stomach pain”so the headline of ‘SportWereld’.

Tomorrow’s qualifying game against Ukraine (6 p.m.) is not the only focus on the island. Julian Nagelsmann and his possible move to Tottenham are also discussed intensively. According to the ‘Daily Express’, the German coach is ready to join Spurs shortly after his sacking. „I’m your Mann“, is the headline of the day. The ‘Mirror’ also deals with the coach who was suddenly without a club: “The sacked Nagelsmann is back on the Spurs radar”.

Lots of love for Messi

In Spain, more specifically in Catalonia, Lionel Messi is once again the number one topic. The ‘Mundo Deportivo’ states: “Everyone loves Messi”. On the one hand, this means the Argentines, who received La Pulga in a memorable way this week in their first international match after the World Cup. And on the other hand those responsible, the players and the fans of FC Barcelona, ​​who would like to see Messi again every two weeks at the Camp Nou. “He knows the doors are open to him”, President Joan Laporta repeats again. The only question is at what price.