The 10 signings that America could bring for the next tournament

There is still a long time to go before the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Tournament comes to an end, since the regular phase is still being played, however, some clubs are already thinking about how to strengthen themselves for the Apertura 2023.
One of the teams that is analyzing a lot on the subject of reinforcements is América, especially on the subject of the goal, given the complaints from the fans about the performance of Oscar Jimenez.
Here are ten signings that the cream-blue club could bring for A2023:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The first name on the agenda of the capital board is the Argentine goalkeeper, who is fondly remembered in Coapa. In the same way, the goalkeeper has expressed on different occasions that he longs to return to the Nest.
Perhaps the dream of the fans and the South American can come true for the next semester and come as a reinforcement to be the new immovable starter. For now, the element of the Celtic of Vigo He is still recovering from an injury.
Another of the elements with an Americanist past is the Colombian, who left the team to join the ranks of the Porto. The midfielder has had good times with the Dragons, however, his contract ends in June without knowing if he will renew or not. Thanks to his past in Coapa, that could facilitate his return, but America You must be careful because there are other teams that want to win the signing.
Although the right side has already hit them, it is known that the Americanist board is insistent because they want the best in their ranks.
The element of Pachuca He dreams of going to Europe, since several times he has been associated with squads from the Netherlands and Spain, however, for now he has not managed to make the leap.
With the possible departure of Miguel Layun and an interest in Europe for emilio larasomeone is needed to cover the right side and is the main option.
Another of the names that continually sounded to reach the Nest this semester was the element of Saints Lagoon. It is known that the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He wanted to strengthen himself on both wings and for the left side they had the footballer from Laguna as a favorite.
Such as Kevin, Campos He also hit them because he is also wanted by squads from Europe. Either way, the Eagles are still on the prowl.
Of not being able to bring Marchesinanother of the strong names to be the guardian of the cream-blue arch is the goalkeeper of Saints Lagoon.
Lately, the captain from La Laguna has been harshly criticized for the goals conceded, which is why he could change the air, in addition to being the new benchmark for the tricolor arc, he would take an even more important leap if he puts on the jersey of the America.
Given the high level that the Colombian is going through, it would not be strange for the Eagles to seek to sign him, since he would probably already see a change of scenery before the gray panorama that the Colombian is experiencing. Atlas at the tournament. With a possible exit from the Colombian Roger Martinezhis countryman would be the solution to seal his departure, and it is almost certain that he would see it favorably because he would be in one of the most important teams in Mexico.
He America He has repatriated several Mexicans in Europe, so he could probably repeat the formula with the two-time World Cup player.
He PSV Eindhoven He already put a price on the midfielder, who has seen his minutes reduced with the change of coaching staff, so the feathered ones would be able to waste the money to bring a selected one. However, it is mentioned that El Guti is of interest to European teams such as Espanyol, Benfica y Fulham.
Sometime when the Chilean Nico Castillo defended the jacket of Pumas he said he would never play in the America and we saw what happened.
The Argentine also has a strong love for the auriazules colors, but perhaps he is considering changing teams due to the sad present that the university club is experiencing.
If you know that Blue Cross He is also going for his signing, but if the Azulcremas jump in, they could kill several birds with one stone, leave their two staunch rivals without a born striker and gain someone who could compete with Henry Martin in the post.
This may not please fans of the America. A few weeks ago it was mentioned that the Colombian could return to the Nest, since the sporting gijon of Spain decided not to renew the loan. Since his letter belongs to those of Coapa, he has to return and could receive a second chance from the Tano and his coaching staff before the departure of other elements or, looking to accommodate him elsewhere.
The winger has a contract until the summer of 2025.
The best years of Lobo de Tepeji with the Wolverhampton Wolves they have been left behind. The forward has not managed to be the same since that skull fracture that he received from the Brazilian David Luiz.
Added to this, the English board has been losing faith in the net breaker, who also went to the World Cup without shining. Despite having a contract until the summer of 2024, the Millonetas youth squad may not enter into plans for next season. However, the Ave would have to make a strong investment in order to bring back the prodigal son.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!