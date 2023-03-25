The 10 signings that America could bring for the next tournament

One of the teams that is analyzing a lot on the subject of reinforcements is América, especially on the subject of the goal, given the complaints from the fans about the performance of Oscar Jimenez.

Here are ten signings that the cream-blue club could bring for A2023:

Perhaps the dream of the fans and the South American can come true for the next semester and come as a reinforcement to be the new immovable starter. For now, the element of the Celtic of Vigo He is still recovering from an injury.

The element of Pachuca He dreams of going to Europe, since several times he has been associated with squads from the Netherlands and Spain, however, for now he has not managed to make the leap.

With the possible departure of Miguel Layun and an interest in Europe for emilio larasomeone is needed to cover the right side and is the main option.

Such as Kevin, Campos He also hit them because he is also wanted by squads from Europe. Either way, the Eagles are still on the prowl.

Lately, the captain from La Laguna has been harshly criticized for the goals conceded, which is why he could change the air, in addition to being the new benchmark for the tricolor arc, he would take an even more important leap if he puts on the jersey of the America.

He PSV Eindhoven He already put a price on the midfielder, who has seen his minutes reduced with the change of coaching staff, so the feathered ones would be able to waste the money to bring a selected one. However, it is mentioned that El Guti is of interest to European teams such as Espanyol, Benfica y Fulham.

The Argentine also has a strong love for the auriazules colors, but perhaps he is considering changing teams due to the sad present that the university club is experiencing.

If you know that Blue Cross He is also going for his signing, but if the Azulcremas jump in, they could kill several birds with one stone, leave their two staunch rivals without a born striker and gain someone who could compete with Henry Martin in the post.

The winger has a contract until the summer of 2025.

Added to this, the English board has been losing faith in the net breaker, who also went to the World Cup without shining. Despite having a contract until the summer of 2024, the Millonetas youth squad may not enter into plans for next season. However, the Ave would have to make a strong investment in order to bring back the prodigal son.