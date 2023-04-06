Where will the 2023 Women’s World Cup final be played? When will it be held? What stadium hosts it?

The Women’s World Cup will begin on July 20, and for a month we will be able to enjoy the 32 best women’s soccer teams from around the planet. Today at 90min we want to bring you an analysis of the grand final of said tournament that will begin to be held in Australia and New Zealand in just three months. Where is the grand final played? What stadium hosts the grand final of the Women’s World Cup? When will this appointment be held?
The final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be played in Sydney, Australia. The competition will take place in various cities in Australia and New Zealand, with the final scheduled for August 20, 2023.
Australia
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium)
Brisbane (Brisbane Stadium)
Melbourne (Estadio Rectangular de Melbourne)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium/Australia Stadium)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park)
Dunedin (Estadio de Dunedin)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium)
The Sydney Football Stadium, this will be the stadium selected by FIFA to receive the grand final of the tournament that will begin in July.
The grand final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup is scheduled for August 20 at 8:00 p.m. local time in Sydney, Australia. This sporting event will bring together the world’s leading women’s teams and mark the end of an exciting competition that will take place in various cities in Australia and New Zealand. Soccer fans and spectators around the world are looking forward to this grand event, which promises to be a top-notch spectacle for all fans of women’s soccer.
|
Year
|
Site
|
Result
|
Champion
|
1991
|
China
|
USA 2-1 Norway
|
USA
|
1995
|
Sweden
|
Norway 2-0 Germany
|
Norway
|
1999
|
USA
|
USA 0-0 China (5-4 penalties)
|
USA
|
2003
|
USA
|
Germany 2-1 Sweden
|
Germany
|
2007
|
China
|
Germany 2-0 Brazil
|
Germany
|
2011
|
Germany
|
Japan 0-0 USA (3-1 penalties)
|
Japan
|
2015
|
Canada
|
USA 5-2 Japan
|
USA
|
2019
|
France
|
USA 2-0 Netherlands
|
USA
