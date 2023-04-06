Mohamed has a complicated mission with the Pumas

CDMX.- Antonio Mohamed has budgeted to get 10 of the 12 points that will be in dispute in the final stretch of the tournament, but his experience in his beginnings with other clubs does not bode well for some dying Pumas in the Clausura 2023.

The Argentine coach took the helm of the university students last Monday, receiving a team that is penultimate in the League with 11 units, forced not to lose against their next rivals; Atlético de San Luis, Toluca, América and Rayados, to get three victories and a draw to enter the Repechage.

To this panorama that looks uphill, since the cats have three days without scoring, we must add the numbers of the “Turco” in the seven projects that he led in Mexican soccer, since only in two of his clubs did he add 9 points in his first 4 games: in the Clausura 2004 with Morelia and in the Clausura 2014 with América; in the other 5 experiences he did not make the units that he needs today.

The new coach of the university students barely saw the group in action on Tuesday, when he put them to work in blocks. Since his arrival, he knows that they only have to go out and die in the next four games, since he needs to make an average of 20 units to enter the Playoffs, a subject that is strange to him, but that could give him the opportunity to get into the Liguilla and erase all the troubles of this campaign, which have cost the club boos and severe criticism.

Mohamed leading Chiapas in the Clausura 2005 and Veracruz in the Apertura 2007 added 5 points, with Xolos in the Apertura 2011 and Rayados in the Clausura 2015 he accumulated 6 and in his second spell with Monterrey he scored 8 in the Apertura 2019.

In his experiences with a 9-point start, the “Turco” could not qualify for Morelia or the Repesca, but he was champion with America.

The only thing left for this team is to recover the memory of their playing style and soak up the method that the new coach wants, to see if they can go against the statistics.