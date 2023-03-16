FC Bayern: Will Timber replace Pavard?

It is probably the best Benjamin Pavard (26) in recent years. For a long time, the Frenchman was more of a follower than a top performer in FC Bayern’s star ensemble, before he even seemed to slip into the category of problem professionals in the first half of the season. The fact that he became a candidate for a change in this context was not only due to the nature of the matter, but also to statements he had made himself.

Continue below the ad

Now, however, the situation has changed radically. Bayern would be ill-advised not to seek Pavard’s extension beyond 2024. On the other hand: The leap in performance opens up other options for the man on the right side of defense, which could already be seen before. Above all, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan should be mentioned here.

reading tip

Gladbach whereabouts: Wolf sets the condition

Where are the Pavard talks going?

For this reason alone, the negotiations will not be a sure-fire success, especially since Bavaria’s “best friend” Pini Zahavi will be sitting at the table as Pavard’s representative. Should the talks fail, his client would have to be sold and replaced in the interests of economic reason. In this context, ‘Sport1’ now brings Jurriën Timber into play with the German record champions.

Continue below the ad

Last summer there were rumors about Bayern’s interest in the Dutch international. Things never got hot, instead Timber extended his contract with Ajax Amsterdam in August by a year until 2025. However, a departure should only be postponed – the 21-year-old is the next highly talented person to leave the Cruyff club sooner or later becomes.

Timber, reports ‘Sport1’ and can also be deduced from the rumors of the past year, like the Bayern bosses. The people of Munich have not yet seriously felt ahead. Time is enough, especially since Pavard should be given priority. In any case, the legal footer deserved that with his recent performance.