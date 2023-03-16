It is Caliente sponsor of the Mexican National Team

Mexico City.– Regardless of the sports results, the Mexican National Team continues to expand its business.

The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) announced today the sports betting house Caliente as the new sponsor of the Tri, a link that will be in force until the 2026 World Cup.

“A new launch like the one we present today with Caliente undoubtedly represents the opportunity to continue developing Mexican soccer in all its branches and categories, which brings us closer to the goal we have set for this 2026.

“It will allow us to work so that our unconditional fans have the best experiences from now on and towards the World Cup in North America,” said José Romano, general director of sales for the FMF.

Fernanda Sáinz, Caliente’s commercial and marketing director, said that this agreement will also help improve the fan experience.

“We launched eight years ago and our DNA has always been sports. Today we are in 18 teams, Liga MX and the jewel in the crown is obviously the Mexican National Team, we couldn’t not be in the National Team.

“There is going to be a meet and greet, we are going to give tickets, tickets so that they can go to the events and that they can enjoy from very close, not only the games in Mexico, but also in the United States and Canada,” he explained.