Bungee cord breaks and the tourist is saved by a miracle in a park in Thailand

Are you one of the people who likes extreme sports and living different experiences? Then this news will have a great impact on you, since they affirm that jumping in bungee it’s as if will jump straight to deathsince it is a free fall with a rope that pulls the person a few meters before reaching the surface.

This 39-year-old tourist named Mike could say that he lived very close to that feeling of being able to lose his life in this attraction since he decided to jump from a 10-story high platform at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure park in the city of Pattaya , thailand.

Fortunately, the bungee he was on a body of water, since a few meters from reaching the surface, the rope broke and the man fell into the lake.

It should be noted, as stated in La Verdad Noticias, this case is not isolated because in Kazakhstan, a woman jumped from a bungee that measures 25 meters and died instantly when she hit a car.

Video of tourist who is thrown from the bungee

BUNGEE JUMP In Thailand, the elastic cord of a bungee jump caught up with a tourist in a lake in the Pattaya region. The man had stood on a platform with a height of 30 meters, equivalent to a plot of 10 steps. The tourist was shocked to faint as a result of the impact. pic.twitter.com/24VGeXnRKc — BRI – Brasil Independente ������ (@obrindependente)

March 22, 2023





Footage of the terrifying experience went viral this week after the Hong Kong tourist went public with his story.

In an interview with CNN, the tourist He stated: “I landed on my left side, so the injuries were more serious. It was like someone had given me a beating.”

“I was very high, so I closed my eyes. He planned to reopen them when he bounced. I realized the rope had broken when I opened my eyes and I was surrounded by water.”

What did the Thailand park say?

bungee



“After the rope broke, our staff immediately pulled him out of the water and asked if he was okay. He (Mike) said that he felt bruised, so we took him to the hospital,” reported Nithit Intim, founder of the park.

However, despite the fact that the park refunded the cost of the jump and paid the medical expenses, they did not have the obligation since the tourist had signed a liability waiver before jumping, thus leaving the owners of the park free of blame. attraction.

