Burnley is still unable to celebrate wins in the Premier League

LONDON -. He Burnley chained a ninth consecutive game without wins in the championship, on Sunday against the Bournemouth (2-0), another team that arrived at low times but takes a step towards remaining in Premier League on the 27th date.

After 27 games, the team led by Vincent Kompany is second to last with 13 points, 11 less than the first team out of the relegation zone, Nottingham Forest.

The ‘Clarets’ had a lot to play against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, a team also on a bad streak since the end of December, with seven games without a win (four losses and three draws).

But it was the visitors, with goals from Justin Kluivert (13) and Antoine Semenyo (88) who took Turf Moor’s first victory in the Premier League since the one won on December 26, 2023 against Fulham (3-0).

Burnley have only won three games this season in the championship, only one at home and they have not won since December 23, also against Fulham (2-0).

Bournemouth moves to 13th position with 11 points more than Luton (18th), the first team in the red zone of the table.

Source: AFP