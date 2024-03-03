tries to overthrow the US due to immigration crisis

The former president has so far won all state nomination contests ahead of next week’s “Super Tuesday,” when voters vote in 16 states. The primaries represent the biggest election day of the year leading up to the November general election, which is shaping up to be the likely rematch between Trump and Biden after the 2020 elections.

Trump He is riding with increasing momentum toward the Republican nomination at the party’s convention in July, and is expected to all but guarantee the outcome on Tuesday.

He will likely face President Joe Biden in the November election, for the second time since 2020.

“Conspiracy”

Trump accused Biden of waging a “conspiracy to overthrow the United States” during his campaign event heading into the Super Tuesday primaries.

While Biden has called Trump a threat to democracy, referring to the former president’s alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

Trump, who responded by defining Biden as “the real threat to democracy” and alleged that Biden is responsible for the accusations he faces, accusations promoted by the Department of Justice, whose appointment of the head is in charge of the president.

The former president referred to the president’s border policies, emphasizing that “every day Joe Biden and help and shelter from enemies foreigners from the United States.

“Biden’s conduct at our border is, by definition, a conspiracy to overthrow the United States,” he continued in Greensboro, North Carolina. “Biden and his cronies want to collapse the American system, neutralize the will of true American voters, and establish a new power base that gives them control for generations,” Trump said.

Republicans allege that Democrats promote illegal immigration to weaken the power of American voters to benefit Democrats.

More than 9,000,000 encounters of undocumented migrants have been recorded by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), since Biden occupies the White House starting in January 2021.

Biden’s reaction

“Once again, Trump is launching into an attempt to distract the American people from the fact that he killed the fairest and toughest border security bill in decades because he believed it would have helped his campaign. “It’s sad,” Ammar Moussa, Biden’s campaign spokesperson, reacted in a statement.

The bill that Biden sent to Congress is considered last minute, proposed during the campaign, a few months before the elections and with the purpose of obtaining the approval of multimillion-dollar funds to continue financing the war in Ukraine, whose strategy they demand know the Republicans, as well as accountability for the funds granted.

Much of Trump’s speech in North Carolina focused on the massive number of Democratic-sponsored criminal charges he faces in the midst of the election race.

“I stand before you today not only as your former and, hopefully, future president, but as a proud political dissident and a public enemy of a rogue regime,” Trump said, criticizing what he called an “anti-Democratic machine.”

By focusing on the general election, Trump has presented an apocalyptic vision of the country with the Biden government, particularly on the immigration issue, which was the issue that animated his campaign in 2016 and which he has once again taken advantage of at a time when the United States United States is experiencing an unprecedented influx of migrants at the border.

Visit to the border

Trump and Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Thursday to highlight their contrasting approaches on the issue.

On Saturday, Trump invoked images of Biden turning “public schools into migrant camps” and “America into a dumping ground plagued by crime and disease.” He also spoke at length about the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, whose alleged killer is a Venezuelan who entered the United States illegally and was allowed to stay to pursue her immigration application.

“Not one more innocent American life should be lost to immigration crime,” Trump said.

Beyond their importance for Super Tuesday, North Carolina and Virginia are states that the Trump campaign team is focusing on for the November election.

¿Y Haley?

Nikki Haley, Trump’s latest major rival, also held her election rally in North Carolina. Speaking to reporters after her event in Raleigh, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) away, The former ambassador to the UN reserved her plans for after Super Tuesday.

“We’re going to move forward and we’re going to keep pushing,” Haley said, arguing that most Americans want neither Biden nor Trump as the nation’s leader.

Haley has traveled all over the country ahead of “Super Tuesday”, trying to convince voters, but the results have been unsuccessful for her candidacy, and it is very unlikely that she can reverse it.

The battle to convince voters

Trump won North Carolina twice, but his margin of victory narrowed. Biden’s campaign team already has staff in the state hoping to change the voting orientation there for the first time since 2008.

For its part, Virginia was once a swing state, but for years it has shown a tendency to vote Democratic and Trump lost there twice. However, a senior Trump campaign adviser told reporters Saturday that he believes “we can make Virginia competitive.”

In North Carolina, a festive atmosphere surrounded the Greensboro Coliseum Complex before Trump’s rally. His supporters formed a line that snaked through a network of metal barricades and stretched dozens of meters from the scene.

Vehicles with license plates from North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee filled the parking lot, where Trump banners flew next to Confederate American flags on many vehicles.

In Richmond, supporters of the former president began lining up early Saturday for the afternoon event at a downtown convention center. By mid-afternoon, lines stretched down several streets.

Ken Ballos, a retired police officer from nearby Hanover County who said he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, said he was anxious about the possibility of a rematch between Trump and Biden.

“Trump will eat him alive,” Ballos said.

Source: With information from AP