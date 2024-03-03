Messi misses a direct shot, hits a girl in the stands and the father “melts” with the ball

It happened this Saturday in the match against Inter Miami against Orlando City at Chase Stadium: Lionel Messi He missed a direct shot.

So far nothing special. However, the ball kicked by the Argentine star went into the stands and hit a little girl who was sitting in a chair next to her parents.

That’s already news. However, both events were overshadowed by the reaction of his father, who became viral news about a match that Inter won by a 5-0 win.

And the father, apparently an Argentine fan of Inter Miami, far from worrying about the ball that hit his little girl, was euphoric about the incident, going so far as to celebrate that his daughter was accidentally hit by the Rosario star.

“He hit the baby! Are you okay, my love? Messi hit you, mommy! Messi gave it to you! It’s okay!” the father was heard saying in a video shared through the account. Instagram from the popular television show ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, which broadcasts Univision.

When passion for football joins fanaticism for a player, incredible things can happen, such as Messi’s horrible tattoos that many of his followers got after he won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Argentina… or like the reaction of this father, who could not have been happier, despite the blow his little girl received.