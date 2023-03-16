Report proves: Yvonne Woelke’s fur is NOT real: now she wants an apology from Tessa

Hamburg – Their friendship broke up on a hat – and triggered a mega cat war!

“Jungle Camp” participant Tessa Bergmeier (33) and actress Yvonne Woelke (41, “Verbotene Liebe”) fought for days because of a hat with a fur bobble.

Hardcore vegan Tessa claimed it was real fur, publicly attacked Yvonne on Instagram. She canceled her friendship and made it clear: I don’t wear real fur!

Now Yvonne had the hat examined by an expert in Hamburg. Result: Yvonne is right, the bobble is made of faux fur.

Yvonne: “I demand an apology from Tessa! I was assured that the hat is completely fake. You can see that too! It cost almost 15 euros.”

And further: “Tessa’s allegations affected me very much and also burdened me. I was also publicly attacked and received hate mail from vegan activists. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”