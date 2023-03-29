SEAAL – Algiers: temporary closure of Hassiba Ben Bouali street for works

Via a press release posted today on Facebook, the wilaya of Algiers announced the temporary closure of Hassiba Ben Bouali street in the municipality of Sidi M’hamed for urgent works.

This action is part of the repair and maintenance of leaks in the drinking water supply canals at the level of this same street. It is the water and sanitation company of Algiers, SEAALwho is in charge of the work.

The wilaya of Algiers informs users that this road will be closed and that vehicle traffic in both directions will be suspended at its level as of today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023until tomorrow, Thursday, March 30, 2023. The same source invites citizens toto avoidborrow this way and that until the work is completed.

This is wastewater that flows directly into a drinking water pipe. Once the repair of the sewage line is completed and good water quality is guaranteed, the distribution line will be put back into service.

Finally, the wilaya of Algiers apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure. Of the tank trucks are made available throughout this blackout period to ensure the continuity of the supply service to the population.