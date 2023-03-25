The FFBL completely live on MagentaSport: FC Bayern wins the top game and climbs to 1st place, but: “The championship has not yet been decided” / Herbert Hainer exclusively on the Nagelsmann case

MagentaSport

Munich (ots)

The FC Bayern women conquer the top of the table. With a 1-0 win in the top game against VfL Wolfsburg, the Munich team edged out the visitors from first place. Georgia Stanway scored the winning goal with a penalty kick. “It was a big fight,” said the scorer, who was delighted: “We deserved the win and now we’re at the top of the table.” But the Munich team doesn’t want to rest on their laurels, as Sarah Zadrazil made clear: “The championship hasn’t been decided yet, but it’s in our own hands now.” VfL Wolfsburg still had it in their own hands before the game. Despite the poorer starting position, coach Tommy Stroot still doesn’t stay up: “The championship is not decided today. We have to do our homework in the next few weeks. We have to be on the lookout.” FCB President Herbert Hainer was also a guest during the half-time break and commented on Julian Nagelsmann’s exit: “You could see that the trend wasn’t going in the right direction, but rather downwards.”

FC Bayern Munich – VfL Wolfsburg 1:0

FC Bayern Munich wins an exciting top game against VfL Wolfsburg with a late hand penalty and takes the top of the table. Previously, Wolfsburg keeper Merle Frohms parried brilliantly several times and kept the Wolves in the game.

Munich’s Sarah Zadrazil: “We got off to a great start. We knew what was at stake. The championship hasn’t been decided yet, but it’s in our own hands now. It’s a great feeling.”

Munich’s winning goalscorer Georgia Stanway: “It was a big fight. There have been duels with Wolfsburg here for a long time. In my first season it would of course be nice if we were ahead of Wolfsburg because they were up there last time. We got the result we deserved It was an incredible performance, especially in the first half We deserved the win and now we’re at the top of the table… The pressure is on us now and we have to make sure we’re consistent and we win .”

Wolfsburgs Trainer Tommy Stroot: “The championship is not decided today. We have to do our homework in the next few weeks. We have to be on the lookout. The situation is changing and Bayern are now the hunted. They have to deal with that now. We lose the game with a penalty in one phase , in which we actually found access.”

Herbert Hainer, President of FC Bayern Munich, was a guest in the MagentaSport studio at half-time. There he also commented on the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann and the new coach Thomas Tuchel: “If you look at the situation, you have to be sober: At the beginning of the year we were 9 points ahead of Dortmund and today we are one point behind. We have So lost 10 points in the last 2 months. If that’s the case, then performance and result don’t match. We also had a few good games, for example against Paris, but overall the performance was too inconsistent. We’re stuck with the Believed Mr. Nagelsmann and therefore supported him again and again. But when you then saw these fluctuations and finally saw Augsburg and Leverkusen. You saw that the trend is not going in the right direction, but rather downwards.. . We have ambitious goals. So we analyzed the situation and made the decision at the end of the day.” Whether the decision of Kahn and Salihamidzic was immediately understandable for him: “Of course we talked extensively beforehand and I spoke to them for a long time. At the end of the day we all 3 were of the opinion that we had to react to the Goals that we have – thank God we still have the chance in all 3 competitions – not to endanger them.” On Thomas Tuchel’s personnel: “That’s definitely the right decision. We wanted to have him years ago and that didn’t work out. He’s proven in recent years that he can be incredibly successful with big international clubs… I don’t think there are 2 opinions that Thomas Tuchel is one of the most capable coaches we have in Europe.”

National player Linda Dallmann has been missing from FC Bayern for a longer period of time with a torn syndesmosis ligament, but already has comeback plans for this season: “I hope that the team might get to the Champions League final, that would be in June. I might be able to go on the bench there. It’s a bit up to the team.”

FC Bayern’s sporting director Bianca Rech before the game on the development of the FC Bayern women: “There will always be a development. We had a number of problems, especially at the beginning of the season. But the girls are adapting more and more to the style of play that we want to do.” About the financial situation in the league: “Budgetwise, FC Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg are in a different league than maybe other clubs. But you have to do that if you want to keep up in Europe and that’s our goal.”

Wolfsburg’s sporting director Ralf Kellermann on the dominance of both teams in the league: “Something is happening right now. Eintracht Frankfurt is very close. They also play fairly consistently. Depending on the outcome today, it could be exciting again towards second place. If Eintracht continues like this, they will soon join the group the big ones. You also have to look at Hoffenheim.”

The 16th matchday

Sunday, 03/26/2023:

From 12.45 p.m.: Bayer 04 Leverkusen – SC Freiburg, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – SGS Essen

From 1.45 p.m.: Turbine Potsdam – SV Meppen, MSV Duisburg – Eintracht Frankfurt

