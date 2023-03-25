Last days to see this explosive saga which brought in $800 million at the box office

In this explosive saga which will soon no longer be available in streaming, we find cult actors from action films of the 80s and 90s. Films not to be missed, therefore, if you are a fan of the genre!
The continuation under this advertisement
Tic-Tac… You have exactly eight days left to catch up if you haven’t seen the three films that make up this saga featuring Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. The trilogy Expendables is leaving Amazon Prime Video on March 31, just one year after joining the streaming platform’s catalog. In the first movie, Expendables: special unit, we discover the character of Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), leader of a team of overtrained mercenaries, former soldiers or government agents. The group specializes in muscular interventions. After freeing hostages held off the coast of Somalia, Ross and his experts are contacted by a mysterious Mr. Church (Bruce Willis). The latter needs them to neutralize a dictator who reigns terror in an island in South America.
Expendables : a good dose of testosterone
In the second opus, we take the same and we start again! Ross is again contacted by Church, who forces him to accept an apparently easy mission: to bring back the contents of a safe from a plane that crashed in Albania. On site, Ross’s team is surprised by the formidable criminal Jean Vilain and his men. Exit Bruce Willis in the third film where we find Barney Ross and his Expendables team organizing the escape of one of their members, Doc, imprisoned for eight years. The team finally reunited goes to Somalia for a tough intervention. It is there that they discover that Conrad Stonebanks, renegade founder of the group is still alive and involved in arms trafficking.
The continuation under this advertisement
Expendables : a fourth opus on hold
The first film in this action saga was released in 2010, followed by a second in 2012, and the third in 2014. million and $205 million worldwide. What to make the producers salivate who have therefore ordered a fourth film! After long years of production – interrupted by the Covid pandemic – Expendables 4 should finally see the light of day this year. It is set to be released in the United States on September 22, 2023.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias