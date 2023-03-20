BVB: The stand at Hummels

A decision on the future of Mats Hummels is likely to be a while yet. According to the ‘Ruhr Nachrichten’, the 34-year-old central defender, who recently lost his regular place at Borussia Dortmund, is less concerned with the financial aspect than with the sporting perspective. Hummels initially wants to wait for further developments and – according to earlier announcements – take the necessary time.

This is not a problem for his employer, after all, with captain Marco Reus (33), Raphaël Guerreiro (29) and Jude Bellingham (19), other personal details are currently higher on BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl’s agenda. In the three cases mentioned, decisions should be made as promptly as possible.

