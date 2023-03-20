The players who have achieved the most victories against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona has won a Clásico again and it seems that they have taken the measure from Real Madrid, because there are already three in a row for the Catalans. Yesterday’s victory for Barcelona leaves La Liga practically doomed, with a 12-point advantage, and fills Xavi and his team with confidence, that they can still win the League and the Copa del Rey. Apart from sentencing La Liga, Barcelona’s victory yesterday leaves a new record.
Sergio Busquets has become the player who has won the most games against Real Madrid, doing it on 23 different occasions and all with the Blaugrana club. As usual, this list is made up of FC Barcelona players, although some who also played for other teams stand out, such as Dani Alves.
It is not surprising that the best period for FC Barcelona is also the one in which they have won the most clásicos. In addition to Sergio Busquets, all the players on this list are part of this super-team that Barcelona put together.
The most surprising player on this list is Dani Alves. The Brazilian has 15 victories against Madrid playing for Barcelona and we must also add 7 victories when he played for Sevilla, so his total amounts to 22 wins.
The next to appear is Messi, who after 19 victories against Madrid as culé expanded his statistics last year. Despite PSG being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid, the first leg at the Parque de los Príncipes was won by the Parisian club by the minimum. That victory puts Messi with 20 against Real Madrid.
Another one that was a real headache for the whites was Gerard Piqué. The current president of the Kings League sneaks into the list with 19 classics wonjust behind Messi’s 20.
To close the list, what was perhaps the most important piece of Barcelona all those years could not be missing. The Xavi-Iniesta duo raised the game of the Catalan club to unexpected levels. They are considered one of the best midfielders in the history of football for a reason. In the case of the current coach of the team, his account remained at 17 victories, although the victories as a coach could be counted, which are already 4 in official competition.
On Iniesta’s part, there are 16 victories for the man from La Mancha that slip into this list. The current Vissel Kobe player was one win away against Real Madrid as a player to equal his teammate Xavi.
