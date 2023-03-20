Finland is sending twelve skiers to the World Cup competitions in Tallinn

It looked promising for Fulham in the second half of their cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the visitors a surprise lead in the 50th minute.

But after 70 minutes of play, the visitors really got away with it. The VAR review showed that Willian covered Jadon Sancho’s shot at the open goal with his hand and the brass was shown.

In connection with, referee Chris Kavanagh also expelled Fulham coach Marco Silva for his protests. And when the verdict was complete, it broke for Mitrovic, who elbowed the referee and had to see the red card as well.

Bruno Fernandes saved the penalty and was then the one to seal the 3–1 victory. In the other quarter-finals of the day, Sheffield United beat Blackburn 3–2, while Brighton crushed Grimsby Town 5–0. Yesterday, Man City crushed Burnley 6-0.

In today’s only Premier League meeting, league leaders Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with a clear 4–1.