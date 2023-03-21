Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2: The Shredder’s Tracer Pack does launch in video

After seeing the data via alla Stagione 2 Reloaded di COD Warzone 2 e Modern Warfare 2, per Infinity Ward e Raven Software è giunto il tempo di esclamare “cowabunga!” to celebrate the entrance into the Business of COD del Shredder’s Tracer Pack.

Il nuovo pacchetto aggiuntivo confezionato da Activision pizzica le corde della nostalgia dei milioni di appassionati cresciuti a pane e cartoni animati delle Tartarughe Ninja per ofreire loro, appunto, l’opportunità di wear the Shredder’s armor.

Gli emuli del cattivone di TMNT che acquistano il Shredder’s Tracer Pack It allows access to the cast of the Operators and personalizes the appearance, and the equipment, with the special blueprint KV Broadside Oroku for the rifle, the Dual Kodachis Steel Claws for the melee attacks and the ISO Hemlock Saki for the rifle d’assalto.

The additional pack contains the internal suo as well as circling it for the foot clan of the Shredder and the subsequent aesthetic customizations for the weapon, the other all-important emblem of the villain of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Il Tracer Pack di Shredder può essere aquistato spendendo 2,400 COD Points in the COD Business 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. Già che ci siamo, we invite you to read our review of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, an explosive battle royale.