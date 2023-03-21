Too busy to play ‘Diablo IV’? This offer will interest you

OVideo game aficionados are naturally excited as the launch of ‘Diablo IV’ approaches, especially after a weekend in which the game was available in beta for those who already pre-ordered the game.

Still, the excitement of playing the next title in Blizzard’s iconic series can be somewhat dampened by real life – namely all the day-to-day tasks like cooking, keeping the house clean or doing the laundry. Well, Blizzard wants to help you have time to play ‘Diablo IV’, which is why the company has offered 20,000 dollars (the equivalent of 18,500 euros) in cleaning services.

The company shared in a ‘tweet’ some of the rules for this offer, with the competition ending on the 23rd of March. Although it is a campaign created to promote the game, it is an interesting initiative that will certainly be seen with good eyes by anyone who wants to enjoy ‘Diablo IV’ without a guilty conscience.

Remember that those interested in trying ‘Diablo IV’ will have another opportunity this weekend, with the beta version becoming available to all players. As for the release, ‘Diablo IV’ will hit stores on June 6, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and also PC.

The #DiabloIV Open Beta is coming. We’re giving away over $20k in @Thumbtack services to take care of your Earthly duties while you descend into Hell. ️ Comment your dreaded to-do list with #Diablo4theWeekend for a chance to win. RULES: pic.twitter.com/T69FdIi0v1 — Diablo (@Diablo) March 20, 2023

