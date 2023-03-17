Can you control racing thinking?

Have you ever felt that your mind can’t stop thinking, not even when you’re ready to go to sleep, lying in bed with your cell phone turned off? It seems surreal, but Accelerated Thinking Syndrome (PAS) is known exactly for this incessant and exhausting flow of new thoughts, which hinder the ability to concentrate, increase irritability and cause fatigue.

While there is no cure for this symptom — please note that we do not use the word disease here — associated with anxiety or other disorders, different strategies can control a person’s thinking, including lifestyle changes and monitoring health professionals.

“Mind and body care are essential, as well as controlling access to technology and information,” explains Cristiane Duez Verzaro dos Santos, a psychologist at the Psychological and Psychopedagogical Support Center (NAPP) at Faculdade Santa Marcelina.

What is it like to live with Accelerated Thinking Syndrome?

For psychologist Santos, the syndrome is related to life in large capitals or even with those dependent on social networks. At this point, she explains that “the breakneck pace of large centers ends up producing an excessive amount of information, producing a hyperthinking, agitated, impatient mind, with difficulties in the creative field and a low level of tolerance”.

Most common symptoms of constant stream of thoughts

In general, those people who have accelerated thinking usually report and suffer from:

Excessive worry;

Emotional instability;

Restlessness;

Frustration intolerance;

Concentration deficit;

Excessive fatigue;

Tiredness upon waking up;

Physical pain, including headache and/or muscle pain;

Suffering from anticipation;

Memory impairments.

Risk factors for the condition

“PAS originates at the time of life in which the individual is inserted. It occurs in adult life as a result of social situations to which the individual is exposed”, says the mental health specialist. It can affect any individual, the risk is greater in people with the following disorders or consequences of harmful habits:

Anxiety;

Bipolarity;

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD);

Borderline;

Use of drugs that stimulate the brain, such as cocaine.

After all, is it possible to control the rhythm of thoughts?

First of all, it is necessary to explain that when talking about accelerated thinking, it is not up to discuss cure, but rather, mind control and habits that help the individual to have autonomy over himself. In this context, the first step is to adopt lifestyle changes.

“Physical exercises are very effective in the treatment, as they serve as a moment of relaxation”, guides Santos. Among the modalities, the person can opt for hiking, yoga, running or even group sports, as long as he can focus on the present moment.

Thinking about the routine, it is interesting to divide tasks into steps that can be completed during the work period. Another idea is to have a daily planning, where you determine what the priorities of the day are and focus exclusively on them. Between tasks, taking breaks is important, even if it means looking out the window or taking a little sun.

“Decreasing access to social networks is excellent for combating a racing mind, as this also reduces exposure to information”, reinforces the psychologist. Stimulating the habit of reading is also beneficial, even if the person has initial concentration difficulties.

Follow-up with psychologists and psychiatrists can help

In parallel to these changes, psychological follow-up is essential. With the help of the therapist, the person with accelerated thinking will work through all this anxiety, trying to understand that there is no way to solve all problems.

When the case is more complex, the search for a psychiatrist may be necessary. “Psychiatric follow-up will help in the identification and indication of anxiolytic and antidepressant medications. Anxiolytic medications will help the patient with the reduction of anxiety and tension, while antidepressant medications can balance the mood”, he completes.