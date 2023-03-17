Treta: New Netflix series in partnership with A24 wins trailer and premiere date

Netflix released the official trailer for its new series: THIRD. Merging comedy and action, the production features Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, to the pain) and Emmy nominee Ali Wong (Birds of prey), starring together in what promises to be another streaming success. Produced in conjunction with A24, the series has a premiere date set for April.

In the plot, we follow Danny Cho, a failed contractor who is on the verge of bankruptcy, and Amy Lau, a stressed businesswoman who has difficulties controlling her stress. One day, their path ends up crossing and they almost crash into a traffic accident. But what was supposed to be just another problem in their lives, ends up becoming an obsessive pursuit.

What to expect from Treta?

The nearly three-minute trailer for THIRD shows that the series should please both action and comedy fans, since it manages to mix the chase scenes well with the sarcastic jokes. With short episodes, the series also shouldn’t get tired and has a chance to please fans of smaller productions.

Who is in the cast of Treta?

The Netflix original series features Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino and Rek Lee, in the cast. Lee Sung Jin was created and produced, and Yeun, Wong, and Jake Schreier were executive produced.

When does Treta premiere on Netflix?

Call of Beefin the original, the new Netflix series arrives ao streaming no april 6th. In all there will be 10 episodes lasting 30 minutes each.