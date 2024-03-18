Three people die in apparent murder-suicide case in Miami-Dade

MIAMI .- Three people died in a possible case of homicide-suicide in an apartment building located in the southwest of the county Miami-Dade according to authorities.

According to county police, officers from that agency responded to a report of a shooting in the area, after which they found a woman wounded by a gunshot outside an apartment.

After hearing another gunshot inside the building, authorities evacuated the building and requested the intervention of the Special Response Team, police said.

The case was registered at Windsor Ludlum Trail Apartments, located at Bird Road and SW 70th Avenue.

Inside, another woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and a man with a self-inflicted woundboth pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.

Investigators in the case are working on the hypothesis that the man who shot was the boyfriend of one of the victims. He was identified as Luis Nápoles, 40 years old.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin noted that the decision was made to evacuate the building so that “there would be no further loss of life.”

Police urged anyone to provide any additional information about the case to the Miami-Dade Crime Hotline.