Council approves legislation to improve e-bike safety

As seen in a video released by the city’s Fire Department, the explosion of a lithium-ion battery only took 2 and a half minutes to set an electric bicycle store on fire.

â€œThis is one of the most serious issues across the city, because we are seeing death after death from these batteries,â€ said Councilman Shekar Krishnan.

Other images show the rescue of the most recent fire caused by these devices.

According to the firefighters, this resource used in this rescue is the last to be used when an accident occurs.

That is why members of the municipal council, belonging to the Commission for the Protection of Consumers and Workers, met on Wednesday morning to vote for the approval of two laws that seek to regularize this market. The full municipal council later approved the legislation.

One of the regulations requires stores selling electric bicycles, scooters, and other personal mobility devices to display safety information and battery information guides in both physical and online stores.

â€œWhat we are doing is making sure that all people in businesses and New York residents know the dangers with lithium batteries,â€ Krishnan added.

It also seeks to toughen sanctions for those who use motorized mobility devices illegally, reinforcing the existing regulations in Local Law 39 of 2023, which prohibits businesses from selling devices that do not meet recognized safety standards.

â€œThis would increase the amount that would be charged to companies that are selling illegal batteries, batteries that are not certified that should not be out in the community, because they are batteries that we know explode quickly, that create fires quickly and expose the people who are using them, said fellow councilor Diana Ayala.

It would also give the Fire Department and the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection authority to enforce these laws. There would be fines from $150 to $350 per violation and, ultimately, closures for repeat offenders.

Since the beginning of the year, the FDNY says they are investigating at least 24 cases of fires potentially caused by lithium-ion batteries.