Canada reports: Magic formula against “eternal chemicals”

It is estimated that more than 10,000 individual substances belong to the group of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds (PFAS). These chemicals do not occur naturally in the environment. They are incorporated into everyday products such as anoraks, non-stick pans, shampoos and fire-fighting foam. But they are also used in numerous industrial processes.

Depending on the substance, PFAS survive in the environment for several decades to centuries. Scientists at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada have reported a breakthrough in dramatically shortening the lifespan of these “eternal chemicals”. They had developed a new silica-based material capable of absorbing a broader range of PFAS in wastewater.

Getty Images/Maryna Terletska



Extremely durable

“This is very exciting because we can target these hard-to-break chemical bonds and break them apart forever,” researcher Madjid Mohseni said, according to the Guardian. Because the substances are chemically stable, even high temperatures do not bother them. In addition, they have a very low surface tension and are therefore both oil and water-repellent. They are also considered to be very resilient.

Some PFAS find their way into rivers, lakes and seas via sewage treatment plants. Last year, a study showed that PFAS can be detected in rainwater even in the most remote regions of the world. With the uptake of PFAS from contaminated soil and water in plants and the accumulation in fish, these substances can also enter the human food chain.

Risk to the environment and people

It is not known how the vast majority of PFAS affect people and the environment. However, studies suggest a connection with high cholesterol levels, hormonal disorders, infertility, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. “Of the relatively few well-studied PFAS, most are considered to be moderately to highly toxic, particularly to child development,” wrote the European Environment Agency (EEA).

“They accumulate in our blood and can become permanently lodged, particularly in the liver and kidneys. And the older you are, the more PFAS you have in your body,” said Universite Laval’s Amira Aker. “They can even be passed on to a growing fetus in the womb, and so even newborns have PFAS in their bodies from the moment they are born.” This has been proven in a female killer whale with her young.

Getty Images/Elena Svecova/Eyeem



About toilet paper in the water

Whales are at the top of the food chain and are therefore among the most contaminated animals. Two months ago, researchers at the University of British Columbia detected a PFAS chemical commonly used in toilet paper in orcas. It can also get into seawater via soap and detergent.

Activated carbon is often used in sewage filters, but it only traps certain chemicals and therefore “may not be effective,” Mohseni said. A variety of potentially harmful chemicals would slip through here. At the same time, the chemicals filtered out would merely be concentrated, creating new “highly toxic” waste.

According to Mohseni, the new method can be used both in drinking water treatment and in filter systems in industrial companies. The effectiveness of the technology is currently being tested in practice in a pilot project. However, Aker cautioned against the feasibility and cost of the new technology. It is estimated that around 4.4 million tonnes of PFAS will be released into the environment over the next 30 years if nothing is done about it.

EU advises on ban

Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Sweden are therefore aiming for a largely complete ban on the substance group in the EU. This is a kind of precautionary measure. The thought behind this: If some of the substances are proven to be harmful, many other representatives of the substance group could also be. According to the EU Chemicals Agency (ECHA), this would be one of the most comprehensive bans on chemical substances in Europe.

Companies would be forced to find alternatives. According to the proposal, they should be given up to thirteen and a half years. There would be unlimited exceptions for a few areas. Six-month consultations began on Wednesday. After the deadline on September 25, the ECHA wants to assess a possible ban. However, the decision is then made by the European Commission together with the EU member states.

Industry: Disproportionate

Meanwhile, the industry is reluctant to ban the substances across the board because only a few of them have been directly proven to be dangerous. Many applications that pose no risk at all would then also be prohibited. A ban would also have a significant impact on the entire industry and its ability to innovate.

Many industries have replaced PFAS with other substances in recent years. However, this is not possible in all areas. In industrial plants in particular and in technologies such as the manufacture of fuel cells, semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries, PFAS will continue to be reliant on in the future. In addition to the effects on people and the environment, the positive effects and economic efficiency must also be considered for an assessment.