Canada: six bodies recovered near the American border, an open investigation

Bodies were recovered by police from a small town in northern Quebec and the Canadian Coast Guard. Authorities are trying to identify the victims.

Six bodies were recovered from a swamp located on the territory of an indigenous community in Quebec, near the American border, police announced Thursday evening.

An investigation has been opened after the discovery of the bodies which were “recovered during an aerial search this afternoon, with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard”, announced the Mohawk Police Service of Akwesasne, in the Quebec, in a brief press release posted on Facebook.

Current analyzes

“The first body was located around 5 p.m. in a swamp” in Akwesasne, authorities said. The territory of this Aboriginal community is located near the banks of the St. Lawrence River. It straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York State.

“Police are trying to identify the victims and determine their status in Canada,” she added.

Autopsies and toxicological analyzes are underway to determine the cause of death. Akwesasne police said their marine unit is continuing the search with the Coast Guard.

It will also request air reinforcement from the provincial police of Quebec and Ontario.