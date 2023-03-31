Annual Declaration 2023: What is the deadline to do it if you are a legal entity?

He Service tax administration (SAT) has set a deadline so that moral persons can make their annual statement 2023. Here we tell you the details.

According to information from the Government of Mexico, a legal person is a legal entity made up of natural and/or legal persons who come together to carry out a collective purpose, for example; companies, organizations and associations, among others.

What is the deadline to make the annual declaration?

The deadline established by the SAT, so that legal entities can make their 2023 annual declaration, is next April 3 of the current year and on this occasion there will be no extensions as was done the previous year.

In order to make your 2023 annual declaration, you must enter the official SAT page, have an RFC, password or e.firma and then provide the required information, such as the amounts of income, deductions, utility coefficient, withheld taxes, provisional payments, among others.

How to make the annual statement?

To make your 2023 annual declaration, whether you are a natural or legal person, you must do the following:

1. Enter the SAT website and select the ‘Declarations’ section

2. Enter your data (RFC and SAT password or e.firma) to access

3. Once inside the system, click on ‘Submit tax return’

4. Fill out the form with the required data on the fiscal year to be declared, as well as the type of income to be declared

5. In the next window you must confirm the data in each of the sections that appear:

Income

personal deductions

Utility coefficient

Provisional payments

6. Finally, you must select the ‘Review’ button to confirm and sign your return with your e.firma.

If you do not file your returns on time, you can get two types of fines: the first for not filing an annual return and the second for unfulfilled obligations.

Moral persons who have everything ready to submit their 2023 annual return can do so by entering the SAT page (here).

