Cancun, among the favorites for the Easter holidays

Cancun, QRoo.- Beach destinations like cancun, Vallarta Port and Mazatlanare among the most booked in advance for Easter 2023, in addition to cities such as Tijuana, MontereyHouston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, according to a report by the Despegar travel agency.

According to the report, for Easter 2023 A strong variation has been detected in the time with which trips are booked for this period, which this year is 30 days on average, compared to the 6 days registered this same season in 2022.

“In Mexico, the custom of leaving tourism reservations until the last minute has changed, although in the first year of the pandemic it was a common behavior, today more and more Mexican travelers book their trip more in advance, which helps them to save between 15% and 20% in the total cost,” said Alejandro Sánchez, manager of Loyalty and Financial Alliances at Despegar.

The agency’s report also refers that the tendency to anticipate the flight allowed savings in the cost of the vacation package of between 15 and 20% compared to last year.

The average prices offered by the agency for this Holy Week are 12,500 pesos per person in a 4-night lodging package in Cancunwith airport-hotel transfer and direct flight, or 6,134 pesos per person with four nights of lodging in the center of Monterrey, with a round trip.

spring bridge

In addition to leading the preferences for Easter, Cancun is also among the three beach destinations that will have the best hotel occupancy during the second holiday bridge of the year, which will be between next March 17 and 20.

This was announced by the federal Ministry of Tourism, according to which Puerto Vallarta appears in first place with an expected occupancy of 88.6%; followed by Los Cabos with 85.2%, Cancun with 83.5% and Acapulco with 81.1%, in terms of beach destinations.

Regarding colonial and city destinations, Aguascalientes stands out with 76 percent; Querétaro 74 percent; Mexico City 71.4 percent; San Miguel de Allende 69.3 percent; Puebla 67.6 percent; Villahermosa 53.3 percent; San Cristóbal de las Casas 49.6 percent; and Tuxtla Gutiérrez 44.4 percent.

However, the national employment average stands at 65.3 percent.

The expected income for lodging is estimated at 4,397 million pesos, while the arrival of 1,523,000 tourists at the hotel is also expected, which represents a recovery of 91.8% compared to the same holiday period in 2019.