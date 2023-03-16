Mexico City.- The Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, stated that the five youths who were persecuted by a military convoy in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, at the end of February, were executed.

He said that the investigation of the National Human Rights Commission is yet to be known to find out what happened, without referring to the investigation that the Attorney General of the Republic is also carrying out.

“We have to wait for the investigation requested by the National Human Rights Commission.

“It was not a confrontation with the young people, regardless of who they were, they were executed,” Encinas said in the Chamber of Deputies, where he went to give details about a new memory law.

According to the testimonies that have been generated about the case, when leaving a nightclub, seven young people ran into the military convoy and, after a chase, five civilians were killed and two injured.

“Obviously, there are elements to prove that the young people were not armed and that there was no confrontation,” said Encinas, which contradicts the initial version of the Sedena, that there was a persecution because the young people were armed and that upon hearing a “rumble” the soldiers involved activated their weapons.

The undersecretary assured that the investigation should clarify how the chain of command was in the events, whether or not the detained soldiers obeyed their superiors.