Candida auris, the fungus that is becoming resistant to drugs

recently published a study which shows that in three years cases increased significantly White ears in United States.

And it is not the most worrying thing: the number of cases of this fungus that were resistant to the drugs that are used for their treatment increased considerably.

What is happening with the Candida auris fungus?

The study, published by specialists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, explains that White ears is an emerging fungal threat that has been spreading in the United States since it was first reported in 2016.

Between 2019 and 2021, 3,270 clinical cases and 7,413 cases of detection of this fungus were reported.

For example, in 2019 there was a 44% increase in detected cases, but by 2021 the increase was 95%.

And as if that were not little, it turns out that the number of cases of Candida auris that were resistant to the drugs used for their treatment in 2021 were 3 times more than in previous years.

“These findings highlight the need for improved infection detection and control practices to prevent the spread of C. auris.“, it reads.

But what is Candida auris?

Candida auris is a type of fungus that can cause a serious infection. It is usually spread in health care settings such as hospitals.

Once the fungus enters the body it can cause a serious infection in the blood and organs, usually in people with weakened immune systems. People with breathing or feeding tubes are at higher risk of infection.

There are people who carry this fungus without knowing it and without getting sick, people who are carriers. That is, they can pass it on to other people and are at risk of developing the infection in the future.

The thing is that it is often a multi-resistant fungus. Antifungal medications commonly used to treat other Candida infections have almost no effect on auris.

What’s more, some isolates of the fungus are resistant to all 3 major classes of antifungal drugs.

Some people who are at high risk of infection, for example, have previous medical conditions, had surgery, or take antibiotics/antifungals frequently.

