It’s not you, it’s him: failures were reported in WhatsApp

WhatsApp users in its web version reported failures worldwide. Some of the inconveniences that arose were receiving messages through the application’s website and the impossibility of connecting the devices to the computers.

The failure is worldwide, so the problem is larger than thought. At the moment, the company in charge of WhatsApp has not provided information in this regard.

Users from Chile, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico shared the failures, which have an impact on the people who work with this tool, which, especially during the pandemic, has become essential for remote tasks.

According to Down Detector, the page that warns of anomalies on social networks reported a failure in the last minutes of WhatsApp Web.

Among the complaints that are seen in users of social networks is to know if WhatsApp Web is failing or it is the internet; However, the application has not announced why its service is failing, so this app can be used on the cell phone.

Minutes after the complaints from the users, it returned to normal operation and gradually, the online platform could be used again.