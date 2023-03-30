Captain of Huachipato does not trust Colo Colo at the moment: “At some point they will find their peak”

Claudio Sepúlveda began to beat the game this Saturday in Talcahuano, who does not trust himself despite the moment the albos are living and maintained that they can take off at any moment.

Colo Colo returns to action after a long wait and will seek to put his losing streak behind him by facing Huachipato this Saturday at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano, where he will catch up and play the pending date 4 of the 2023 National Championship.

The Cacique will go to the south of our country with the obligation to achieve a victory that will allow him to return to hugs and close the gap in the standings, where he marches in the eighth position with only 11 points and seven of the Steelers who are leaders.

Captain of Huachipato does not trust Colo Colo at the moment

One who began to throb this meeting was Claudio Sepulvedacaptain of the Steelworkers, who in conversation with Parada Ball, He did not trust himself because of the complicated moment that the albos are going through and maintained that at any moment it can take off.

In the first instance, he spoke about the present of the Popular and affirmed that “perhaps they are getting to know each other. I feel that Colo Colo has a very good squad, with very good players and at some point they are going to find that ‘peak’ of performance”.

Along the same line, the midfielder assured that “although it may be a bit flashy for the rest, but I feel that at any time they can find that adjustment that suits them“.

Finally, the 30-year-old midfielder stated that “now, personally and above all because of how we face the games, although we see their strengths and weaknesses, but our main job during the week is to continue improving and our things that are the most important thing that the coach transmits to us”.

Colo Colo will visit Huachipato this Saturday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m. at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano and you can click here to not miss any details of this match valid for date 4 of the 2023 National Championship.