Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame has four new immortals

MIAMI.- César Tovar, from Venezuela, Francisco Campos (Pancho Ponches), from Mexico, Julián Tavárez, from the Dominican Republic and Jesús- Motorita- Feliciano, from Puerto Rico became immortals this Thursday morning in Miami. which took place at “The Miami Woman’s Club” in this city.

César Tovar, from Venezuela honored post mortem

César Tovar, who died on July 14, 1994, stood out for his ability to combine offense and defense, both in the outfield and in the infield. Among his four participations in the Caribbean Series, the one in 1970 stands out when he was part of the Navegantes del Magallanes team that won the first crown for a Venezuelan team, coinciding with the beginning of the so-called second stage of the Caribbean Series, an event in the who also joined the All Star Team as a Center Fielder. He also represented Tigres de Aragua, Leones del Caracas and Águilas del Zulia.

Tovar, who was also part of the All-Star team in 1973 as a Right Fielder, has a historical average of 305, with 25 hits, 13 runs scored and 14 RBIs in 20 games played.

Pancho Ponches” Campos, Mexico.

The Mexican pitcher Francisco Campos, from Mexico, participated in 6 Caribbean Series and was Champion twice with Tomateros de Culiacán in 2002 and with Venados de Mazatlán in 2005, the year in which he was also elected the Most Valuable Player.

Precisely in the 2005 Mazatlán Caribbean Series he joined the All Star Team as a Pitcher, after winning 2 games and leading the innings pitched, the won-lost average and the strikeouts.

Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, Puerto Rico

For his part, the Puerto Rican Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, an outfielder recognized for his offensive and defensive qualities, participated in 6 Caribbean Series, once representing Gigantes de Carolina and Leones de Ponce and, on 2 occasions, Indios de Mayagüez and Criollos de Caguas, leaving an offensive average of 349, with 38 hits connected in 28 games.

In the 2010 Caribbean Series he was the leader in hits and average, while in 2012 he was co-leader in doubles. In both events, the Puerto Rican player was a member of the All Star Team as a centerfielder.

Julián Tavárez, Dominican Republic

Meanwhile, Dominican pitcher Julián Tavárez participated in 8 Caribbean Series. He represented Águilas Cibaeñas 6 times and Tigres del Licey 2 times, becoming Champion 5 times.

With Águilas he lifted the trophy in 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2007, while with Tigres del Licey he did so in 1994. Winner of 5 games and with a historical WHIP of 1.13, Julián Tavárez was part of the All Star Team in the Series Caribbean of 1994 and 1998.

Source: CBPC and MLB PRESS