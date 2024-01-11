The US urges its citizens in Colombia not to use dating websites

BOGOTA.- The United States Embassy in Bogotá issued an alert to its citizens in Colombia regarding the use of online dating sites after the confirmation of at least “eight suspicious deaths” of US citizens in Medellín during the last months of 2023.

Although authorities acknowledge that these deaths are probably not directly related, as each case presents different circumstances, it is emphasized that “several” of them suggest possible connections with drugs, robberies and overdoses, all linked to the use of online dating applications.

The warning highlights the tactic of criminals using dating apps to lure victims to public places, such as hotels, restaurants and bars, then assault and rob them.

In addition, concern is mentioned for US citizens in Colombia who have experienced situations such as being drugged, robbed and even murdered by their Colombian partners.

The Embassy compiled data from the Medellín Tourism Observatory, noting a 200% increase in robberies against foreigners during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, and a 29% increase in deaths.

The US authorities ask their citizens to avoid encounters with strangers in isolated places and it is recommended to inform family and friends about the planned plans and the company. The purpose is to raise awareness about the risks associated with this type of encounter and promote security in the South American country.

Source: With information from Europa Press