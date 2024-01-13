Caritate, magazine that advocates for the arts in Miami

MIAMI .- A new edition of the magazine charitye specialized in cultural issues, was presented at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center in Miami, in the midst of an enthusiastic audience that enjoyed the presentation of singer-songwriter Jorge Hernández, protagonist on the magazine’s cover.

Maintaining an art and culture magazine in Miami, multicultural and multimedia, uninterruptedly for 11 years, has been and continues to be a miracle, the founder, director and editor of the cultural magazine Baltasar S. Martín Garrote told DIARIO LAS AMRICAS.

Without a subsidy to support us. Only collaborations, announcements and sacrifices that allow us to move forward, he noted.

This edition, which has more than 80 publications in 13 years, highlights the multifaceted artist Jorge Hernández in an interview conducted by Mayra A. Martínez.

The journey has been long and difficult, but beneficial, said the singer-songwriter, actor and teacher of singing and other performing arts.

Among the articles that are part of the new edition of Charity There are reports on fine arts, ballet, books and opera, as well as a large section dedicated to remembering Carlos Alberto Montaner, Adela Prado, Concha Velasco, Tina Turner, Olga Chorens, Ral Alfonso, Carmen Sevilla and Umberto Peña.

It has been very difficult, against the current. Neither Latin politicians nor millionaires patronize art, noted the editor and director of the magazine, who is also a structural civil engineer.

Martín Garrote does not want to miss the opportunity and thanks those who have provided him with support: Contex Medical Group, from Sergio Garcia; the tailoring MDO, by Pedro Nez, and at the beginning, Toyota of Homestead, thanks to José E. Fernndez and his wife Marlen, as well as Miky Chevalier, from La Esquina de la Fama; the group El Ingenio Teatro, directed by Lilliam Vega, in conjunction with the Centro Mater, from Little Havana, with Madelyn Rodriguez at the helm.

Mayors and millionaires must support the arts more, claims the director and editor of the cultural magazine.

We vindicate Miami before the world. We show the rich cultural universe of the city and Miami-Dade County with music, opera, ballet, theater, plastic arts, literature and much more, he stressed.