Caroline Polachek confirmed at Super Bock Super Rock

A American artist Caroline Polachek, who has been an increasingly constant presence at the main international music festivals, was confirmed this Friday for this year’s edition of Super Bock Super Rock.

Polachek, who was in 2022 at NOS Primavera Sound, in Porto, returns to Portugal after releasing his new album, ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’, which is already one of the most acclaimed works in alternative music this year.

The performance is scheduled for the Pull&Bear stage on July 14, the second of the festival.

In addition to the ex-Chairlift singer, the festival also announced the name of the Dutch musician Benny Sings, also for the Pull&Bear stage and also on the 14th of July.

The Pull&Bear stage will be one of the strongest on this year’s lineup and any festival this summer. Caroline Polachek joins the likes of Father John Misty, the French L’Impératrice, Black Country, New Road and Sampa, The Great on this secondary stage.

On other stages, Super Bock Super Rock has already confirmed concerts by The 1975, Steve Lacy, Franz Ferdinand and the Wu-Tang Clan as headliners.

The festival returns to Meco, in Sesimbra, a return that was postponed in 2022 because of the fire alerts that, at the time, marked the days when the event was scheduled.

The 27th edition of the music festival will take place on the 13th, 14th and 15th of July, with daily tickets for the festival costing 60 euros. The general pass for all days costs 115 euros.

