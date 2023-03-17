Son of sports legend: GNTM winner Stefanie Giesinger in love again

tz stars

Stefanie Giesinger seems to have a new partner by her side. The model attended a dinner event with Jeremy Steeb.

Former GNTM winner Stefanie Giesinger (26) is in seventh heaven. The model emerged as the winner of the ninth season of the talent show in 2014. Since then she has worked as a model and actress. Now the 26-year-old has been seen with a new man by her side – and it is none other than Jeremy Steeb (23), the son of tennis legend Carl-Uwe Steeb (55).

The newly in love couple appeared in public for the first time. The two attended a dinner at the Munich hotel “Mandarin Oriental” by star chef Nobu Matsuhisa (74) on Wednesday. But the actress has known Jeremy Steeb since August last year, according to the picture. The two are said to have even taken a secret romantic vacation to Bali in January. The 23-year-old’s dark locks have been featured on the model’s Instagram Story, but fans have been unable to identify who it is.

Stefanie Giesinger: But who is the man at her side?

Jeremy Steeb is the youngest son of his successful father. He himself is a start-up founder and also works as a management consultant. In addition, family is said to come first for him and he plays the guitar. He has had a very good relationship with his older brother Luke Steeb since they were children and the two often accompanied their father to official events. The relationship is good news for Stefanie Giesinger fans.