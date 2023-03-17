Voluntary exit from Germanys Next Topmodel because of the makeover

It’s that time again: makeover at “Germany’s next top model”! While Heidi Klum can’t wait to give the candidates new hairstyles, most of them are panicking about it. First and foremost Sarah. The 19-year-old, who is a hairdresser herself, fears that her long black hair will have to suffer. “I like myself the way I am. I don’t want to change”says the woman who has been compared to actress Megan Fox for her looks.

Despite an impressive array of celebrity stylists, Sarah sinks into the GNTM styling chair like a heap of misery. “You don’t have to be nervous, it’s just hair,” she tries to reassure a Michael Hutchence lookalike. In vain. While Heidi Klum treats himself to a coffee, Sarah’s panic breaks out more and more: “I’m really sick,” she complains and cries, “I have to know what length it should be, otherwise I’ll go!“She then suddenly announces. Everything that is shorter than shoulder length is a no-go for her, explains the Osnabrück native.