Why are there no Sewing Masters on TVE this Tuesday and when will they return?

The broadcast of the sixth season of Masters of Sewing will suffer a one-weekend break. The program presented by Raquel Sánchez Silva, of which only three installments have been televised at this point in the format, will be the main victim of a programming adjustment destined to accommodate one of the biggest bets on the public broadcaster: the Copa del Rey soccer tournament.

For this same reason, this February 27 there will be no program and we will have to wait another week to find out who of the nine participants leaves the competition. So far, Almudena, Ana, Ángel, Cristian, Erik, Iker, Mario, Mima, Soraya and Yichan compete to be the best dressmaker of the edition.

In its place, Televisión Española will televise the second leg of the second semi-final of the tie between Real Sociedad and Mallorca. The match, which will be held at the Reale Arena in San Sebastin, will determine who will be the first finalist of the Spanish KO tournament. After the first leg the contest was completely open with a draw (0-0).

Raquel Sánchez Silva herself confirmed the news and asked the program’s followers to see them again next week. This Tuesday there are no sewing masters. There is football. We jump to March 5. Don’t leave us because now the best is comingwrote announcing a return that will be certified in the month of March and that, therefore, delay the final edition to April 16.

The Copa del Rey will once again be TVE’s trump card for Thursday night, when it will travel to the other large stadium in the Pas Vasco to broadcast live the second semi-final of the tournament. On this occasion, Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid will compete for second place in the title match. The Basques start with an advantage after their narrow victory (0-1) in Madrid.