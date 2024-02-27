Carlos Vives announces concert at the WiZink Center: dates, tickets and when

Carlos Vives sing in Madrid. It will be July 14 at The WiZink Center. The Colombian has included the capital of Spain in his European tour The Rock of My Town Lives. It will be a musical party to celebrate the Colombian sound that was created more than 30 years ago and with which it crossed borders, forever changing the panorama of Latin music.

After an unforgettable 2023, the year in which they commemorated their three decades of artistic career with La Provincia, Samario is preparing to continue carrying his voice and the flag of Colombia around the world. For Carlos Vives, folklore is the origin, the soul, the oral tradition, the Rio Grande, the highest mountain, but when he takes it to the stage it is electricity, lights and sounds; It is modernity. That’s why his new tour is called The Rock of My Town Lives, and when he refers to my people, he includes the Spanish people who are also his people, since he has always proudly stated that his music is Hispanic American. In fact, the tour in Spain should specifically be called The Rock Of My Town And Ol’Vives jokingly assures.

Thirty years ago my music came to stay in that diverse heart that is the Spanish people, but it was not because of a musical marketing phenomenon, like many events in music, but rather because we recognized ourselves as equals and shared the pride of being Hispanic. Ser Europa, Africa and America!, says Carlos Vives.

Ticketing

Tickets will be on sale this Thursday, February 29 at 12:00 p.m. at planetevents.es, Ticketmaster and El Corte Inglés. There will be a pre-sale of Live Nation Santander SMusic starting today, Tuesday the 27th at 12:00 p.m. and another morning on Wednesday the 28th at 12:00 p.m. for registered users. planetevents.es.

El tour The Rock of My Town Lives is a tribute to the movement that Carlos Vives created in the 90s and with which he led a new generation of musicians and artists who followed his mark, betting on local music and the sounds of Colombianness, framed within a concept that called the Colombian Pop.