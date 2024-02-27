Wanitta Store projects the beauty of Colombian ethnic fashion

MIAMI.- The store Wanitta located in Wynwood, has been consolidated in just 100 days of being inaugurated as a space that seeks to promote the Colombian ethnic tradition and its entrepreneurs, who through this window project the beauty of the culture neogranadina.

Wanitta brings together different Colombian brands, which have captured the attention of a large number of customers, obtaining an average of two products sold per hour during their first 9 weeks of operation; which shows the interest of North American citizens and other nationalities in ethical culture.

According to its founders, part of the success of the store’s expansion has been Wanitta Partners’ co-investment model, a strategy that seeks to foster collaboration to bring its presence to strategic locations in Florida. This plan already has the goal of opening two additional stores in the state, which are already in development.

The approach, in his opinion, has been key to attracting investors: “who align with the commercial and ethical vision that drives Colombian brands,” reads a statement issued by Wainitta.

Recently, the brand hosted the inaugural event Wanitta Latin Vibes – Wynwood, a space in which two prestigious Colombian brands were presented and featured the participation of the musical duo Good Dello, known as Clave de Dos, two violinist brothers based in Medellín, Colombia.

Store impact

Official figures from the Wanitta team reveal that 70% of buyers come from countries such as France, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Spain, Germany, and of course Latin America.

However, he highlights that 30% of sales are from customers who visit Wynwood.

“Wanitta’s strategic decision to introduce its creations in the United States aligns with a favorable trend for Colombian microbusinesses, capitalizing on the growing appreciation of American consumers for ethical and sustainable fashion. The collaboration with the multinational Seguros Sura has provided a crucial support for the internationalization of the brand,” the statement continues.

wanitta 2 Headquarters of the Wanitta store in Medellin, Colombia. Courtesy/Wanitta

For her part, Mnica Agudelo, co-founder and growth director of Wanitta, expressed her gratitude to the American community for opening the doors to the proposal. “Since we began operations 100 days ago, we sell on average 1.6 items per hour, and each purchase contributes to the support of 21 national companies that market their products in the physical store.”

And he added that with this business model the store has three objectives: “to bring Colombian fashion to the rest of the world, promote entrepreneurship and democratize investment.”

Wanitta was born in 2005 in Colombia and in almost two decades it has evolved with the intention of projecting ethnic fashion both in its country, where it has seven headquarters; as in the world, the Wynwood store being the first in the international market.

For more information about Wanitta, visit www.wanitta.com or stay up to date with their latest news by following @wanittatienda on social media.