Kate Middleton’s uncle, first expelled from Big Brother

The Middleton surname It continues to make headlines in the media. First it was Katewho is devastated as a result of the controversy generated around the edition she made of the photograph with her children with which she wanted to congratulate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom and put an end to all the rumors about her delicate state of health. , and now his uncle, Gary Goldsmith.

Carole Middleton’s brother Kate’s mother, has been the first expelled from this edition of Celebrity Big Brotherreality show al ms pure style Big Brother which is broadcast on private British television. He only lasted five days inside the house, although he assures that he had a great time despite having been there for very little time.

She is the number one royal for a reason.

His early goodbye has been a great surprise for the cast of followerssince Goldsmith enjoyed greater interest than the rest of the contestants due to his family ties and his letter of introduction. I am the uncle of the future queen of our country. My life is fraught with danger because I am a nightmare to live with.. That’s why I’ve had four wives. I don’t consider myself a celebrity, I’m there because I have a relationship with a big celebrity.

His signing for the reality show did not go down well with the Middletons, given the health problems of his niece, whom he has praised repeatedly during his appearances in the contest. I assure you that she receives the best care in the world. Of course I will return because she is simply exceptional, although she needs space. She is the number one royal for a reason.the manifesto is that.

The program Arusesosa format that is broadcast every morning on La Sexta, has echoed the short participation of Kate Middleton’s wayward uncle in Big Brother. Angie Crdenasprogram collaborator, He points out that his expulsion could be a request from his niece to avoid more problems. I get the feeling that she said that they better get that man out of there because they are going to have more problems than they already have.