GH Do lived a historic final without proclaiming any winner

The second edition of GH Do was part of the history of television after concluding its broadcast on Telecinco without proclaiming a winner. The first final without a winner, Marta Flich announced this Thursday shortly before apologizing to the spectators for what happened. And, after announcing Manuel González as the third finalist, the duel between Asraf Beno and Luca Sánchez caused the collapse of the reality show application due to a strong avalanche of votes.

Throughout the gala, the presenter already had to apologize on numerous occasions to the audience for the constant crashes of the reality app. Around two in the morning, the platform collapsed completely. The votes have broken our schemes. The application has crashed and we have taken an exceptional measureMarta Flich said before breaking the bad news.

We apologize. We are aware that due to a technical failure you were not able to vote and each vote counts because the percentages were very equal. Therefore, we have decided that tonight we will not proclaim any winner. We will do it on Sunday at a special gala. Therefore, voting has been extended until Sunday, the presenter added to the confusion of Luca Sánchez and Asraf Beno who were already on set.

Marta Flich: “The App has collapsed, we apologize to all of you and that is why we have taken an exceptional measure. Tonight we are not proclaiming the winner, we will do so on Sunday at a special gala. We are extending the voting until Sunday” #GHDoGranFinal pic.twitter.com/rcYDgVxIjZ — Big Brother (@ghoficial) March 1, 2024

But… they won’t lock us up, right?, the former Temptation Island contestant asked out loud. An issue that remained unresolved, at least in front of the cameras. While the surprised faces did not stop happening, María Jesús Ruiz, winner of the previous edition of GH Do, was left with the briefcase of 50,000 euros in her hand without knowing what to do.

In this way, GH Do 2 extends its grand finale to Sunday night andn a special delivery that will hit the Telecinco screen at 10:00 p.m. and where the winner will be known. At this moment, the MiTele application already works normally and continues to register the votes of the users who add to those already accumulated by Luca and Asraf.

Chaos in social networks

The decision made by the GH Do organization has not been liked by social media users who have quickly taken to the floor on X – the old Twitter – to show their discontent with this measure. What a television scam. If I became a faithful follower, I would sue you right now, but what a shame this is, You have marked a manual fraudDon’t collapse OT with millions of votes and this thing is going to collapse that not even family members see, The biggest botch job I’ve ever seen, you can read it.