Magic Juan makes Ecuador dance at a sporting event

MIAMI.- Magic Juan “El Negrito del Swing, performed at the Yellow Night – also known as the Ecuadorian Super Bowl – making more than 45 thousand people dance to the rhythm of his successful musical songs in the event most important sports event in the South American country.

Songs like The shark, Shaking the pear, Is stuck and more, were part of the merengue repertoire that the American offered on the field of the soccer match.

In addition to this show, Magic Juan also participated in the Walmart Central America Convention and then made private presentations on beaches in Ecuador.

Added to these meetings is the recent release of the album Superhroewhich hit the market on January 25 and already occupies the first places in America, since the promotional songs Batea y Thursday They have become favorites of the New York-born performer’s fans.

“The album is called Superhroe Because he had to come to rescue the genre, and isn’t that what superheroes do, rescue?” Magic Juan said in a statement.

“We are alternating the promotion of the album with the performances. We have a very strong agenda, but we are back,” added his manager, Remil Cobi Renna.

About Magic Juan

Magic Juan, one of the most successful artists of the tropical-urban genre of Latin sounds, has more than 35 songs that have been number one in 76 countries.

Producer, composer and performer of merengue house classics from the ’90s, Magic Juan has performed on five continents and has already performed more than 10,000 concerts throughout his career.