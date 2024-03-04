Karol G sparks rumors about alleged engagement

MIAMI.- Some statements of Karol G sparked rumors about a possible engagement between her and the urban artist swept, with whom he is presumed to have a relationship romantic since 2023.

It all happened over the weekend, during a concert of the Medellin native at the Explanada Cardales de Yacal in Guatemala, as part of her tour Maana Ser Bonito Tour. While the singer paused her presentation to interact with her audience, the interpreter read a banner that said: “Karol, my husband wants to leave me for you!”

It was then that Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Karol G’s first name, gave a spontaneous and humorous statement that left many with a big doubt: “But I’m already engaged. But if you still want to leave him for me, get another one.” ready?”.

Embed KarolG reads a sign that says: KarolG my boyfriend wants to leave me for you.

To which she answers:

But I’m already committed

How?????

She says it so calmly and she has us all

pic.twitter.com/3QGslkq5dF (@keid4ever) March 3, 2024

Reaction at Karol G’s concert

After his comment, the crowd gave him a standing ovation; But a rumor began to spread online that Feid gave an engagement ring to the star of Provence. On multiple occasions, Colombians have been seen together sharing with complicity.

However, neither of them has commented on the matter.

The curious thing about this situation is that in some regions of Colombia, such as Antioquia, Karol G’s native department, the expression “I am engaged” is not only used to reveal that a person is getting married, it also refers to a love relationship such as courtship. .

Given this ambiguity, we only have to wait for Karol G herself to clarify her sentimental situation.

Emergency in the air

The singer’s comment and the show offered in Guatemala reveal that the artist was able to overcome the setback she experienced on the night of Thursday, February 29, when her plane had to make an emergency landing at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, after the The ship’s pilot reported that smoke was coming out of the cabin.

The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on February 29, reported the television network KABC-TV.

The aircraft had taken off from Burbank Airport, in Hollywood. The singer and 15 other people were on board. However, upon noticing the failure, the pilot reported that he would not continue with the route and requested an emergency landing from the control tower to address the situation.

It turned out that the landing was carried out under control and no one was hurt. However, the reason that caused the failure is unknown.