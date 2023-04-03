Case of false spies at Renault: why is the trial impossible?

In Luxembourg, Antonio Do Rego is today at the head of a prosperous company with 70 employees. In four years, he will be able to claim his retirement rights, but he is not really impatient. The former director general of technical services at Renault Luxembourg expects above all, and above all, to settle “his” Renault business. The affair which, in 2009, led to his hasty departure from the automotive group and caused the dismissal of several other executives in France, two years later, on the same basis of false accusations. He explains to the “Obs”:

“If it hadn’t been for this manhunt for no reason, I would still be at Renault today. It was my house, I had fun there. Why did this happen? Is Renault responsible? It’s been fifteen years and I don’t know why. »

At the time, Antonio Do Rego was forced to resign without understanding what he was accused of. Groundless accusations of the same kind were launched in 2011 in Paris against three senior executives of the manufacturer. This time, a motive is formulated: Chinese espionage. The case caused a stir, to the point that Carlos Ghosn himself, then boss of Renault, spoke live to TF1 news “certainties and proofs”… Before everything deflates a few days later.

A “relay hearing” scheduled for October

The investigation will designate a person responsible for this fiasco: the former executive in charge of the security of the automotive group, Dominique Gevrey, who would have been assisted