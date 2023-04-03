Kremlin security forces detained a woman suspected of the death of Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

Investigators and members of the emergency services work at the scene of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

Russian security forces detained on Monday Darya Trepovasuspected of killing this Sunday the military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky during an attack in a cafeteria in St. Petersburg.

“On suspicion of participation in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia, together with the operational services, detained Daria Trepova,” the Investigative Committee reported on Telegram.

During the event, another 32 people were injured, 10 of them are in serious condition.

Russian media claimed that Trepova had previously been involved in unauthorized actions against the Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

It is suspected that the woman, born in 1997, was the one who brought a box with a bust of Tatarsky to the cafeteria that contained at least 200 grams of TNT (trinitrotoluene), according to interface.

The images were taken inside the St. Petersburg bar moments before the explosion

Shortly after handing over the figure to the military blogger, the explosion occurred in the Street Food Bar No.1 in the center of St. Petersburg, whose owner is the restaurant entrepreneur and head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, as he himself acknowledged last night on Telegram.

The war analyst was attacked in a city cafe

The head of the Wagner Group gave up the cafeteria on weekends to the Cyber ​​Front Z to hold his nationalist events there on the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, as was the case on Sunday when the star speaker was Tatarski, whose real name is Maxim Fomin.

This group is a troll factory which is being used to promote Russian propaganda on social media, according to the Institute for Strategic Study (ISD).

According to the independent media jellyfishTatarsky is a blogger and one of the most famous military correspondents, who gained recognition during the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

He was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. and fought in 2014 in the self-proclaimed people’s republic. He had more than 560,000 subscribers to his Telegram channel.

Tatarski reported from the front lines in Ukraine and gained notoriety after posting a video recorded inside the Kremlin last September on the occasion of Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

In it he said: “We will beat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone as necessary. Just the way we like it.”

The attack against the pro-Russian military blogger is reminiscent of the one who killed in August Daria Dugindaughter of the leader of the Neo-Eurasianist Movement, Alexandr Dugin, considered close to the Kremlin.

the russian journalist died when a bomb exploded in the underbody of his vehicle when he was driving on a road on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Russian authorities accused the Ukrainian secret services of being behind the attack, a point that the kyiv government flatly denied.

Dugin himself wrote on his social network VKontakte, the Russian Facebook, that “(…) they kill those who are truly on the side of God, of the Spirit, of Russia. They know what is most valuable to us and come to destroy it on the spot.

While Duguin did not indicate who he was referring to, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Maria Zajárova, pointed directly to Ukraine as responsible for the attack.

“Russian journalists are constantly experiencing threats of reprisals from the kyiv regime and its inspirers, which are being increasingly implemented,” he wrote.

Adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that “spiders eat each other,” and attributed the explosion to “internal terrorism as an instrument of political struggle” in Russia.

(With information from EFE)

