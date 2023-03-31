Cassette Beasts finally reveals its PC release date

It’s a new recruit that lands in the catalog of the Swedish publisher Raw Fury. This is about Cassette Beastsa creature-collecting open-world RPG developed by The Exchange Studio. The two partners have finally lifted the veil on the release date by sharing a new trailer presenting the turn-based combat system. Cassette Beasts is therefore expected for April 26, 2023, but only on PC. It will be necessary to wait until spring for the game to arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass.

On the hunt !

In Cassette Beasts, it’s simple, to win, you have to collect. In this title often compared to a Pokémon, the player lands on the island of New Wirra, filled with strange creatures that he must capture and record on tapes in order to acquire their specificities to fight. Because indeed, the island is full of hostile creatures that will stand in the way and prevent the progress of the main character. The player will have to explore every corner of the island in order to hope to return home.

The game promises several features with more than 100 monsters to collect but also ” combine two creatures to create powerful new forms through the fusion system “, informs us the press release. In addition, it will also be possible to play in local multiplayer mode to explore the world, but also to be able to fight together.

Cassette Beasts will arrive on April 26, 2023 on PC and soon on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass.