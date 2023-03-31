Here are all the winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2023

The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards were held last night, which means that all the big ‘game of the year’ awards for 2022 have been wrapped up. As for the titles won in the 18 categories, you can find them all winner from last night’s awards show below.
- Animation – God of War: Ragnarok
- Artistic Achievement – Tunic
- Audio Achievement – God of War: Ragnarök
- Best Game – Vampire Survivors
- British Game – Rollerdrome
- Debut Game – Tunic
- Evolving Game – Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Family – Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Game Beyond Entertainment – Endling: Extinction in Forever
- Game Design – Vampire Survivors
- Multiplayer – Elden Ring
- Music – God of War: Ragnarok
- Narrative – Immortality
- Original Property – Elden Ring
- Performer in a Leading Role – Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök
- Performer in a Supporting Role – Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War: Ragnarök
- Technical Achievement – Horizon Forbidden West
- EE Game of the Year – God of War: Ragnarök