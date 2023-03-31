Here are all the winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2023

The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards were held last night, which means that all the big ‘game of the year’ awards for 2022 have been wrapped up. As for the titles won in the 18 categories, you can find them all winner from last night’s awards show below.

Animation – God of War: Ragnarok

Artistic Achievement – Tunic

Audio Achievement – God of War: Ragnarök

Best Game – Vampire Survivors

British Game – Rollerdrome

Debut Game – Tunic

Evolving Game – Final Fantasy XIV Online

Family – Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Game Beyond Entertainment – Endling: Extinction in Forever

Game Design – Vampire Survivors

Multiplayer – Elden Ring

Music – God of War: Ragnarok

Narrative – Immortality

Original Property – Elden Ring

Performer in a Leading Role – Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök

Performer in a Supporting Role – Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War: Ragnarök

Technical Achievement – Horizon Forbidden West

EE Game of the Year – God of War: Ragnarök