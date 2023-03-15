CFCRL intensifies actions to promote transparency and accountability of labor relations

In the next few days the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration (CFCRL) will release a repository (web structure) so that workers and employers know each workplace and which union has the collective agreementas well as its internal regulations and the validity of the union leadership, informed the general director, Alfredo Domínguez Marrufo.

When participating in the LXVII National Congress of the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC), Domínguez Marrufo explained that the organization, created with the labor reform, will give greater weight and relevance to transparency and accountability, which “should be a reality”, he exhibited before hundreds of sketch workers.

Domínguez Marrufo said that a pending, since 2019 with the labour reformis “accountability, (to know) how union dues are invested, what is the validity of the union organization and the employer relationship, we have to make this data transparent, it is a pending that the union organizations in the country have” .

After pointing out that around 2,000 Representation Certificates have been granted so that the unions can demand the signing of a collective labor contract from the company, he said that “the Federal Center has the power to verify union democracy; which means that you can review how the election processes were developed, the consultations to approve agreements, as well as the approval of collective labor contracts”.

Need to improve wages

On the other hand, when inaugurating the LXVII National Congress of the CROC, the Secretary of Labor Luisa María Alcalde, said that although the average salary in the country is 15,500 pesos, in states like here Quintana Roo it is 13,500, for what she did an exhortation to “continue promoting at least until reaching the national average.”

He stressed that the salary recovery policy, far from impacting employment, has shown that more jobs are being created than ever, and that despite the pandemic, “the data is there, we have about 21.7 million people registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security, a historical figure, and it is not enough to see that figure increase, we need to see and monitor that average salaries increase ”.

In this sense, he made a call not only to “create jobs, but to create better paid jobs; and that can be won, that can be achieved, that can be achieved, through genuine collective bargaining.”

Isaías González Cuevas, leader of the CROC, explained that “we are revitalizing unionism with a greater participation of women, which has been to help legitimize collective bargaining agreements, to carry out reviews. We have 98% of the collective labor contracts”, since the term for the legitimization of collective labor contracts ends on May 1st.